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Home / Industry / Auto / JSW MG Motor India sales rise 19% to 8,013 units in Oct on strong demand

JSW MG Motor India sales rise 19% to 8,013 units in Oct on strong demand

The automaker attributed the growth to strong demand for the newly launched MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Windsor Indulge Edition

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JSW MG Motor India is a joint venture between JSW Group and SAIC Motor | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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JSW MG Motor India on Sunday said it has registered 19 per cent year-on-year growth in wholesale dispatches to dealers, reaching 8,013 units in October 2026.

In a statement, the automaker said it is receiving a strong response to the recently launched MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Windsor Indulge Edition, with customer deliveries gaining momentum across India.

JSW MG Motor India is a joint venture between JSW Group and SAIC Motor.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : JSW JSW Group Auto industry

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First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 10:51 AM IST