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Home / Industry / Auto / JSW MG Motor India wholesale sales rise 30% to 7,568 units in June

JSW MG Motor India wholesale sales rise 30% to 7,568 units in June

Electric vehicles continued to drive the growth, contributing over 75 per cent of the company's total sales in June 2026, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement

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Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 2:10 PM IST

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JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday reported a 30 per cent year-on-year rise in wholesale sales at 7,568 units in June, its best-ever monthly sales.

Electric vehicles continued to drive the growth, contributing over 75 per cent of the company's total sales in June 2026, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

Rising fuel prices, lower EV running costs, and geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia further accelerated customer preference for electric mobility, it added.

Commenting on the June sales performance, JSW MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer, Vinay Raina, said it reflected steady demand across the portfolio and "marks our highest-ever wholesale performance, with electric vehicles continuing to account for a significant share of our overall sales".

 

At the same time, he said, "We are seeing encouraging customer response to our ICE offerings, reinforcing the strength of our diverse product portfolio."  The company said it has also commenced deliveries of its recently launched flagship SUV, the MG MAJESTOR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : JSW JSW Group automobile sales

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 2:10 PM IST

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