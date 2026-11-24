Nearly three years after announcing its entry into the automobile business through a joint venture with China’s SAIC Motor, the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group on Tuesday unveiled the brand identity and vehicle badge for its standalone passenger vehicle business, JSW Motors.

The new badge will make its debut on the company’s first product on December 3 and will feature on all its subsequent vehicles. JSW Motors, which will focus on new energy passenger vehicles, will manufacture cars at its greenfield facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, and sell them through a separate dealership network.

According to media reports, the company’s first offering is expected to be a five-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV) named Combat, based on the Jetour T2 from China’s Chery Automobile, featuring a petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain. JSW Motors has reportedly entered into a licensing and component supply arrangement with Chery to introduce vehicles under its own brand in India.

“India deserves the best, not just what is affordable. At JSW Motors, our ambition is to democratise world-class mobility and bring the best of global technology within the reach of Indian consumers,” said Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Group.

Business Standard had reported in May that JSW Motors was planning to introduce 15 models across different new energy powertrains over four years. The company’s strategy involves accessing overseas technology and progressively localising products in India.

Its 300-acre manufacturing facility in Maharashtra is envisaged to have an initial annual capacity of 500,000 vehicles, which can be scaled up to one million. The first offering is expected to be positioned in the ₹35 lakh-plus segment.

The development marks a new chapter in the diversified conglomerate’s automotive ambitions, beyond its existing joint venture, JSW MG Motor India.

In November 2023, JSW Group announced a strategic joint venture with SAIC Motor, the Chinese owner of British automotive brand MG, under which JSW was to hold a 35 per cent stake in the Indian operations. The joint venture was formalised in March 2024, with a focus on new energy vehicles, localisation and expansion of manufacturing capacity.

JSW MG Motor India has since emerged as one of the leading players in the domestic electric passenger vehicle market, with products such as the Windsor, Comet and ZS EV.

According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada), JSW MG Motor India retailed 7,082 passenger vehicles in October 2026, up 5.2 per cent from 6,729 units a year ago. Its share of the domestic passenger vehicle market rose to 1.39 per cent from 1.14 per cent.

Electric vehicles accounted for nearly 84 per cent of its retail volumes in October. With sales of 5,939 electric cars, up 10.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY), JSW MG Motor India was the third-largest electric passenger vehicle maker by retail sales during the month, behind Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Established in 2024, JSW Motors is looking to build its own automotive identity. The brand design initiative was spearheaded by Parth Jindal. The new logo features two ascending forms within a continuous ellipse, with its contours mirroring the rotation of a wheel.

Ranjan Nayak, chief executive officer of JSW Motors, said, “We are building an integrated ecosystem where product innovation, engineering, manufacturing and localisation reinforce each other.”

The company has opened pre-registration for prospective customers on its website but is yet to officially disclose the specifications and pricing of its first vehicle.