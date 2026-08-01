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Home / Industry / Auto / M&M's July auto sales rise 26% to nearly 104K units on strong demand

M&M's July auto sales rise 26% to nearly 104K units on strong demand

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 26 per cent increase in July auto sales to 1,03,860 units, driven by strong demand for utility vehicles and commercial vehicles, while exports rose 47 per cent

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Total exports in July stood at 4,070 units

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Saturday reported a 26 per cent rise in total auto sales at 1,03,860 units in July 2026.

Utility vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 60,048 units last month as against 49,871 units in July 2025, registering a growth of 20 per cent.

Domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 25,204, a growth of 23 per cent, it added.

Total exports in July stood at 4,070 units as against 2,774 units in the same month last year, up 47 per cent, the company said.

The overall growth reflects all-round demand traction across the portfolio, M&M Ltd CEO, Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra M&M Auto sales

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 11:30 AM IST