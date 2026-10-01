Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday reported a 15 per cent year-on-year rise in overall auto sales for the month of September at 1,14,874 vehicles, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 64,092 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 14 per cent and overall, 1,14,874 vehicles, including exports, it said in a statement.

The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 30,420 in September, registering a growth of 14 per cent.

"In September, SUV sales clocked 64,092 units with a growth of 14 per cent, and total vehicle sales stood at 1,14,874, a 15 per cent YoY growth.

"Adding to this momentum, we are proud to have crossed the milestone of 1 lakh billing of our Electric Origin SUVs since launch," Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said.