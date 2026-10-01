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Home / Industry / Auto / M&M sales rise 15% YoY to 115K vehicles in September, 64K SUVs sold

M&M sales rise 15% YoY to 115K vehicles in September, 64K SUVs sold

Mahindra sold 64,092 SUVs in the domestic market, up 14 per cent, while domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 14 per cent to 30,420 units

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 30,420 in September, registering a growth of 14 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 10:13 AM IST

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Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday reported a 15 per cent year-on-year rise in overall auto sales for the month of September at 1,14,874 vehicles, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 64,092 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 14 per cent and overall, 1,14,874 vehicles, including exports, it said in a statement.

The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 30,420 in September, registering a growth of 14 per cent.

"In September, SUV sales clocked 64,092 units with a growth of 14 per cent, and total vehicle sales stood at 1,14,874, a 15 per cent YoY growth.

"Adding to this momentum, we are proud to have crossed the milestone of 1 lakh billing of our Electric Origin SUVs since launch," Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra M&M Auto sales SUVs

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 10:13 AM IST