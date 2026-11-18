Maharashtra clocked passenger vehicle sales of 1.65 lakh units during the quarter, accounting for around 12 per cent of the national total of 13.61 lakh units. Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka rounded out the top five markets. Regionally, the western zone led with sales of 4.29 lakh units, contributing nearly a third of the country’s PV sales.

Uttar Pradesh emerged as the largest two-wheeler market, recording sales of 7.89 lakh units, or over 12 per cent of the national total of 64.33 lakh units. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka followed. The western zone accounted for the highest regional sales at 21.13 lakh units, representing nearly 33 per cent of the total.

Uttar Pradesh also topped three-wheeler sales at 34,000 units, followed by Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar and Tamil Nadu. Unlike passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, however, the southern zone led regional three-wheeler sales at 96,000 units, accounting for nearly 34 per cent of the national total of 2.85 lakh units.