Mahindra is stepping up its ambitions in India's heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) market, targeting a rise in market share to 5 per cent from the current 3–3.5 per cent over the near term, backed by new product launches, network expansion and a technology-led strategy. The company plans to add 15 dealerships over the next 12 months, primarily in eastern and parts of western India, while also leveraging the recently integrated SML Mahindra network to strengthen its presence in heavy trucks. The move comes as the Mahindra Group consolidates its truck and bus businesses under SML Mahindra to create a unified commercial vehicle entity.

"We are at around 3 to 3.5 per cent market share in heavy trucks. Our aspiration with the launch of this product is to get back to around 5 per cent and then build further up," Vinod Sahay, president, Trucks and Buses, Mahindra Group, and executive chairman of SML Mahindra, told Business Standard.

India's commercial vehicle market comprises around 5 lakh trucks and buses annually, of which heavy commercial vehicles account for 40 to 45 per cent, translating into a market of roughly 2 to 2.25 lakh units a year, according to Sahay. At its current 3 to 3.5 per cent share of the HCV market, Mahindra's annual heavy truck sales work out to about 6,000 to 7,900 units. Achieving its target of a 5 per cent market share would raise that to around 10,000–11,250 units annually.

The company currently has 88 Mahindra Truck and Bus dealerships and 103 SML Mahindra dealerships. While SML's network is focused on light and intermediate commercial vehicles, Mahindra plans to convert some of these outlets into heavy truck dealerships while creating common workshops for both brands.

"There are pockets, largely in the eastern zone and some in the western zone, where we are underrepresented. We want to add another 15 dealerships over the next 12 months," Sahay said.

Mahindra is also targeting double-digit market share in three key heavy truck segments — 55-tonne tractor trailers, 48-tonne multi-axle trucks and 28-tonne tippers — which together account for a significant portion of industry volumes.

The expansion comes as the company expects a favourable demand environment to persist. Sahay said replacement demand, which typically contributes 10–15 per cent of annual truck sales, is likely to account for more than 20 per cent of industry demand this year, supported by ageing fleets that deferred purchases during the Covid years and successive emission norm transitions.

"The industry last peaked in 2019. Since then it has gone through axle-load changes, Covid and multiple emission transitions. A lot of fleet replacement has not happened. We believe we are now entering a strong replacement cycle," he said.

According to Sahay, replacement demand, coupled with higher infrastructure spending, manufacturing activity and mining growth, should support the industry's medium-term outlook despite near-term volatility arising from geopolitical tensions and commodity prices.

Diesel remains the priority

While several commercial vehicle manufacturers are piloting hydrogen-powered trucks, Mahindra said its immediate focus remains on improving diesel technology and lowering fleet operating costs.

The company's newly launched heavy trucks feature a 320-horsepower diesel engine, up from the 280 hp engines introduced earlier, along with features such as cruise control, automatic fuel management systems and connected vehicle technology aimed at reducing operating costs.

"We don't sell trucks; we sell a means of livelihood. Everything we are doing is aimed at increasing customer productivity, reducing fuel costs and improving vehicle uptime," Sahay said.

Mahindra estimates that improved fuel efficiency can translate into savings of up to ₹15 lakh over five years for a fleet operator, assuming annual usage of around one lakh kilometres.

Hydrogen on the roadmap

Although diesel will continue to dominate Mahindra's truck portfolio in the near term, Sahay said the company has already developed a hydrogen truck prototype.

"It certainly is on our roadmap. We are technology-ready for alternate fuels. The prototype of our first hydrogen truck has already been made. But the market is not yet ready for mainstream adoption. Being a challenger brand, we would rather focus on the opportunity that exists today," he said.

The company also clarified that exports remain a secondary priority, with India offering sufficient growth opportunities in the heavy truck market.

No capacity constraints

Mahindra said manufacturing capacity will not limit its expansion plans.

Its Chakan facility has an annual capacity of around 35,000 trucks, while current production is about 11,000 units, leaving ample room for growth. Additional volumes can be accommodated by adding a second shift if required.

"We have enough capacity. There are no constraints from the manufacturing side," Sahay said.

The company has already implemented two price increases this year, in April and July, amounting to around 5 per cent to offset higher input costs. However, it does not plan another round of hikes during the current quarter unless commodity prices worsen.

Mahindra also launched the new Blazo i-TRK heavy truck range, priced from ₹29.99 lakh (ex-showroom), powered by a 7.2-litre, 320 hp mPower diesel engine. The company said the truck's AI-enabled fuel management technologies can deliver up to 10 per cent better fuel efficiency and savings of up to ₹15 lakh over five years for fleet operators.