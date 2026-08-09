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Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti sees passenger vehicle market rising to up to 6.3 mn units by 2031

Maruti sees passenger vehicle market rising to up to 6.3 mn units by 2031

Maruti is reassessing its five-year growth targets as it expects the small-car segment to expand significantly faster than in the past five years, the company said in a statement

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL)

The company plans to invest about ₹35,000 crore ($4 billion) to raise annual production capacity to 3.65 million vehicles by FY31.

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

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India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India expects the domestic passenger vehicle market to grow to ​6.1 million-6.3 million units by fiscal year ​2030-31, driven by a revival in demand for small cars ‌and a stronger sport utility vehicle segment, Chairman R.C. Bhargava said.

Maruti is reassessing its five-year growth targets as it expects the small-car segment to expand significantly faster than in the past five years, the company said in a statement on Sunday, accompanying its 2025/26 annual report.  Maruti sold a record 2.42 million vehicles and exported an all-time high 447,000 units in FY26, and expects to reach its next ‌million-unit sales milestone earlier than previously projected.

 

The company plans to invest about ₹35,000 crore ($4 billion) to raise annual production capacity to 3.65 million vehicles by FY31.

Maruti's board has approved an initial investment of ₹561 crore to set up four biogas plants as part of its clean-energy strategy. Bhargava said biogas ​could reduce dependence on imported compressed natural gas and support India's net-zero goals.

Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said Maruti plans to launch seven new SUVs over the next five to ​six ‌years to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing segment.

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The company accelerated ‌capacity expansion by adding 500,000 units of manufacturing capacity in FY27.

Maruti is prioritising localisation, alternate sourcing and supplier capability ‌development ​to mitigate geopolitical ​and supply-chain risks.

Maruti said its relationship with parent Suzuki Motor Corp has become "closer and more integrated", helping shorten ‌vehicle development cycles ​and reduce costs.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 3:22 PM IST