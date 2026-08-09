Maruti sees passenger vehicle market rising to up to 6.3 mn units by 2031

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India expects the domestic passenger vehicle market to grow to ​6.1 million-6.3 million units by fiscal year ​2030-31, driven by a revival in demand for small cars ‌and a stronger sport utility vehicle segment, Chairman R.C. Bhargava said.

Maruti is reassessing its five-year growth targets as it expects the small-car segment to expand significantly faster than in the past five years, the company said in a statement on Sunday, accompanying its 2025/26 annual report. Maruti sold a record 2.42 million vehicles and exported an all-time high 447,000 units in FY26, and expects to reach its next ‌million-unit sales milestone earlier than previously projected.

The company plans to invest about ₹35,000 crore ($4 billion) to raise annual production capacity to 3.65 million vehicles by FY31.

Maruti's board has approved an initial investment of ₹561 crore to set up four biogas plants as part of its clean-energy strategy. Bhargava said biogas ​could reduce dependence on imported compressed natural gas and support India's net-zero goals.

Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said Maruti plans to launch seven new SUVs over the next five to ​six ‌years to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing segment.

The company accelerated ‌capacity expansion by adding 500,000 units of manufacturing capacity in FY27.

Maruti is prioritising localisation, alternate sourcing and supplier capability ‌development ​to mitigate geopolitical ​and supply-chain risks.

Maruti said its relationship with parent Suzuki Motor Corp has become "closer and more integrated", helping shorten ‌vehicle development cycles ​and reduce costs.