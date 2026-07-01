Maruti Suzuki India reports 19.3% rise in sales to 200,390 units in June

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 19.3 per cent rise in total sales at 200,390 units in June as compared to 1,67,993 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 147,187 units last month as compared to 118,906 units in June 2025, a growth of 23.8 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Sales of mini cars, comprising the Alto and S-Presso were at 11,416 units in June as compared to 6,414 units in the year-ago month. Compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR sales rose at 63,815 units last month as compared to 55,205 units in June 2025.

Sales of utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6, rose to 61,726 units in the month under review as compared to 47,947 units in the same month a year ago.

The company said sales of van Eeco stood at 10,230 units last month as compared to 9,340 units in June 2025.

Sales of Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Super Carry rose to 2,963 units in June from 2,433 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India said.