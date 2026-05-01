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Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti Suzuki India sales rise 33% to record 239,646 units in April

Maruti Suzuki India sales rise 33% to record 239,646 units in April

Domestic sales also reached an all-time high of 1,91,122 units in April compared to 1,42,053 units in the year-ago month

Maruti Suzuki India, MSIL, Maruti Suzuki

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 4:41 PM IST

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Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported a record total sales of 2,39,646 units in April, a 33.29 per cent year-on-year growth, making a strong start to the new fiscal with its small cars showing robust growth.

The company had sold a total of 1,79,791 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India said.

Domestic sales also reached an all-time high of 1,91,122 units in April compared to 1,42,053 units in the year-ago month.

"We are starting this year with a big bang. Small cars have contributed significantly to this growth," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee told PTI.

 

The previous highest domestic sales registered by the company were in December 2025 at 1,82,165 units, he added.

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Banerjee said the company's mini vertical has witnessed a strong growth in April, dispelling doubts over the future of the segment that many people have.

"With 153 per cent growth, it clearly shows that there is demand in the market and we are selling it," Banerjee said, adding that the segment would continue to grow unless there is a hike in petrol prices due to the West Asia war, which could have an impact on demand.

Sales of min cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, stood at 16,066 units last month compared to 6,332 units in April 2025.

Compact car, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, sales rose to 80,659 units last month against 61,912 units in April 2025.

Banerjee said the company's SUVs also continued strong performance in April.

Sales of utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6, were 77,892 units compared to 59,022 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of light commercial vehicle (LCV) Super Carry stood at 3,418 units compared to 3,349 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India said.

Exports stood at 40,054 units last month against 27,911 units in April 2025, the company added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 4:41 PM IST

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