Maruti Suzuki sees record production of 2.34 million units in FY26

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said it clocked its highest-ever annual production volume of 23.4 lakh units in FY 2025-26.

The feat makes the company the only passenger vehicles manufacturer in India to achieve such record production volume as per SIAM data, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

The company has also become the only firm among Suzuki Motor Corporation's global automobile manufacturing facilities, to achieve this landmark volume, it added.

Commenting on the record, MSIL Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said very few companies across the world have been able to manufacture such large volumes in a single country.

"This achievement is the outcome of a carefully nurtured automobile ecosystem built over four and a half decades. At its foundation lies the mutual trust and long-standing collaboration that we share with our employees, vendor and dealer partners," he said.

This ecosystem supported by the current government's policy environment, like the rollout of GST 2.0, strengthened market confidence and stimulated demand at a critical time allowing the company to manufacture record-high units, Takeuchi said.

He further said, "Our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation's strong belief in India's growth story, along with an increased focus on developing India as an export hub, is enabling us to further expand our production capacity. We aim to scale it to about 40 lakh units per annum." MSIL said its models Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Ertiga and Baleno were the most produced models during the year, with each crossing the 200,000 unit mark.

The company currently operates four manufacturing facilities, one each in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Hansalpur in Gujarat. These facilities have a combined installed annual capacity of 24 lakh units.

As part of its capacity expansion strategy, in March 2026. MSIL identified land for its fifth manufacturing facility at Khoraj Industrial Estate in Sanand, Gujarat.

Once fully operational, this facility will have an annual production capacity of 10 lakh units.

At present, MSIL manufactures 17 models with over 650 variants for domestic and export markets.