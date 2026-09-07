Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of select models by up to ₹20,000 in September

Maruti Suzuki India will raise prices of select models by up to ₹20,000 from September, the company said in a BSE filing on Monday, citing sustained increases in input costs and elevated inflationary pressures.

This will be the third price hike announced by the carmaker since May. However, unlike the previous two increases, which were applicable across Maruti Suzuki’s entire vehicle portfolio, the latest revision will be limited to select models.

In a release, the company said the decision was taken “in view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs”. The price increase of up to ₹20,000 will come into effect in September 2026.

Maruti Suzuki said it had been taking steps to absorb the impact of higher costs through internal measures.

“For the past few months, the Company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures,” it said.

However, the company said the continued increase in costs had left it with limited room to absorb the additional burden.

“With inflationary burdens at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment enduring, the Company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market,” Maruti Suzuki said in the release.

The automaker added that it would continue to ensure that the impact of the price increase on customers remained as limited as possible.

Tata Motors also raised prices