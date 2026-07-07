Mercedes-Benz eyes best-ever India sales in 2026 despite likely price hikes

Mercedes-Benz India expects 2026 to be its best-ever year in the country after posting record first-half sales, with the luxury carmaker saying strong customer demand and a healthy order pipeline are likely to offset the impact of further price hikes triggered by currency fluctuations.

The company retailed 9,768 vehicles during January-June 2026, up 9 per cent from 9,013 units in the year-ago period, while second-quarter retail sales rose 10 per cent to 4,637 units, its highest-ever quarterly performance. The growth was driven by new launches, particularly the all-electric CLA and the New V-Class, alongside sustained demand across its core and top-end luxury portfolio.

Despite the strong performance, Mercedes-Benz said it may have to increase prices again after the euro appreciated to around 109 against the rupee, reversing earlier hopes that the currency would stabilise.

"We may have to do more price increases now," Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Santosh Iyer said. "There was a glimmer of hope with the euro returning to the 105-106 territory, but today it is back at 109. Therefore, we will again be forced to undertake further price increases across our portfolio."

The company had already undertaken two rounds of price increases during the first half of the year. While acknowledging that higher prices could have some impact on demand, Iyer said consumer sentiment remains strong enough for Mercedes-Benz to remain optimistic about the rest of the year.

"If the current way we have started continues, 2026 should be the best-ever year for us," he said.

Mercedes-Benz said several models continue to have waiting periods ranging from three to eight months, reflecting robust demand. The newly launched CLA has been sold out, with deliveries for some variants extending to December and even early next year, while the New V-Class has also been fully booked initially, with fresh deliveries planned during the festive season.

The company said demand for its top-end luxury portfolio, which includes the Mercedes-Maybach range, AMG models, the S-Class and the New V-Class, grew by more than 20 per cent during the first half, accounting for a record 28 per cent of total sales. Mercedes-AMG sales surged 50 per cent, while battery electric vehicles now contribute 14 per cent of the company's overall sales mix, up from previous levels, driven by the CLA BEV and EQS SUV.

Iyer said the growth was not restricted to ultra-luxury models. The entry-luxury segment also recorded around 29 per cent growth in the second quarter, led by the CLA BEV and continued demand for the GLA SUV.

On localisation, Iyer said Mercedes-Benz would continue to increase local sourcing where feasible but ruled out any aggressive shift driven by geopolitical uncertainties. The company, which has invested more than Rs 3,000 crore in India and locally manufactures 11 models, currently achieves localisation levels of 30-40 per cent, depending on the vehicle. However, he said deeper localisation remains constrained by relatively low production volumes in the luxury segment rather than global trade disruptions.

Mercedes-Benz also plans to expand its retail footprint by opening more than 20 luxury outlets across India, including in Varanasi, while strengthening its presence in major metropolitan markets as it looks to capitalise on growing demand for premium vehicles.