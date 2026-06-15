Mercedes to expand PHEV line-up as buyers still prefer conventional cars

With nearly four out of five luxury-car buyers still opting for conventional powertrains despite rising electric-vehicle (EV) adoption, Mercedes-Benz India on Monday signalled a bigger role for plug-in hybrids in its portfolio, saying it could introduce the technology in more models if demand strengthens. The company also said plans to locally assemble the newly launched S-Class plug-in hybrid remain under evaluation ahead of potential localisation next year.

Mercedes-Benz launched the S 450e, its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in India, priced at Rs 2.20 crore (ex-showroom). The flagship luxury sedan combines a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor to produce a combined output of 435 hp and 680 Nm of torque, while offering a claimed electric-only range of around 115 km.

The move comes as Mercedes seeks to address a segment of luxury buyers who remain hesitant to switch completely to battery-electric vehicles because of concerns around charging infrastructure, range and ownership experience.

“Twenty per cent EV penetration in segments where we have EV offerings is a significant number and we are happy with it. However, 80 per cent of customers are still buying conventional powertrains. When we listen to them closely, there is still anxiety around charging, range and EV ownership,” Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz India, told Business Standard.

“It offers the best of both worlds. It behaves like an electric car, while the combustion engine mitigates any range anxiety,” Iyer said, describing the PHEV as a bridge between conventional internal-combustion engines and fully electric vehicles.

Mercedes currently offers petrol, diesel and battery-electric vehicles in India and follows what it describes as a “powertrain-agnostic” strategy. Iyer said the company would allow customers to determine the pace of transition rather than push any particular technology.

Asked whether plug-in hybrids could be introduced in other Mercedes models, Iyer indicated the company was open to expanding the technology beyond the S-Class.

“The good part is we have options available in our global portfolio. Based on the demand, we will assess and then see,” he said.

Mercedes-Benz already offers one of the industry's widest plug-in hybrid portfolios globally, spanning models such as the C-Class, E-Class, GLC, GLE, S-Class and several Mercedes-AMG performance vehicles. The technology has gained traction in Europe, where many buyers view plug-in hybrids as a practical middle ground between conventional engines and fully electric vehicles.

The growing demand is reflected in Mercedes-Benz's global sales. The company reported that worldwide plug-in hybrid sales rose 9 per cent in 2025, helping offset softer battery-electric vehicle volumes.

Industry data also show hybrids and plug-in hybrids continue to play an important role in the European market. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), hybrid vehicles accounted for 34.5 per cent of new car registrations in the European Union in 2025, making them the largest powertrain category.

The company said EV demand continues to remain strong. According to Iyer, Mercedes is approaching double-digit EV penetration across its overall portfolio, aided by the launch of the all-electric CLA in the entry luxury segment. EV sales have grown in double digits in the first six months of calendar year 2026 compared with last year, he said.

“The CLA is sold out for the next three to four months. We are fighting for more allocations. The EQS SUV is also unavailable for the next two to three months because of strong demand,” Iyer said.

On localisation plans for the S-Class plug-in hybrid, Iyer said Mercedes has yet to take a final call.

“At this stage, we have not decided on the localisation aspect. What powertrain strategy we adopt at the time of localisation is still under discussion,” he said.

Mercedes said the new S-Class features more than 2,700 new or updated components and is the first S-Class in India to offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain.