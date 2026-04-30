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Oben Electric eyes 3x sales growth on new launches, network expansion: CEO

With the major population riding motorcycles, the strategy is to deepen the presence, Founder & CEO, Madhumita Agrawalsaid

(L-R) Sagar Thakkar, Co-founder & CPO at Oben Electric; Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO at Oben EV and Dinkar Agrawal, Founder, CTO & COO at Oben Electric

(L-R) Sagar Thakkar, Co-founder & CPO at Oben Electric; Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO at Oben EV and Dinkar Agrawal, Founder, CTO & COO at Oben Electric

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

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Electric motorcycle maker Oben Electric is banking on new products and network expansion to increase its sales by about three times this year, according to its Founder & CEO, Madhumita Agrawal.

The company, which on Thursday launched its third electric motorcycle model Rorr EVO at an introductory price of Rs 99,999, will launch one more model this year and is targeting to have 350 sales outlets by the end of this year, Agrawal told PTI.

Last fiscal year the company sold about 4,000 units.

"We're looking at 3x growth, and from our store perspective, we'll have almost 350 plus stores (by the end of the year)," she said when asked about the company's growth outlook.

 

Agrawal further said,"Today, we are at 150 stores and moving forward, we are adding further and closing the year with 350 stores."  The company has presence in 18 states, all the metros, she said adding,"We are present in tier one, tier two, and even in tier four."  With the major population riding motorcycles, the strategy is to deepen the presence, Agrawal said.

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When asked about the company's product pipeline, she said,"This year, now we are launching one, and there is another one which would be coming. Then definitely the next two years would be (followed by) upgrades and other products in different segments." Oben Electric aims to have presence in each segment of the motorcycle market, she noted.

In terms of production capacity at its Bengaluru facility, Agrawal said the company has an annual capacity of 1 lakh units, expandable up to 3 lakh units.

The Rorr EVO motorcycle is available at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers, after which it will be priced at Rs 1,24,999 (ex-showroom), the company said.

Bookings are open at a payment of Rs 777 and customer deliveries are set to begin from June 2026 across Oben's 150 showrooms nationwide, it added.

The Rorr EVO is powered by a 9 kW motor coupled with single-stage chain drive, and LFP battery and has a range of 180 km on single charge with fast charging from 0-80 per cent in 90 minutes, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

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