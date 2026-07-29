Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 12:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / No tax on EVs up to Rs 30 lakh in Haryana; women get 1% rebate too

No tax on EVs up to Rs 30 lakh in Haryana; women get 1% rebate too

The Haryana Cabinet has exempted electric vehicles priced up to Rs 30 lakh from motor vehicle tax at registration, while offering a 1 per cent rebate on vehicles bought in women's names

ev, electronic vehicle, car, charge

Representative image

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 12:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved a full exemption from motor vehicle tax for new electric vehicles priced up to Rs 30 lakh, stepping up incentives to accelerate EV adoption in the state. The Cabinet also announced a 1 per cent motor vehicle tax rebate on non-transport vehicles registered in the names of women.
 
The decisions were announced after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

What the new EV policy covers

Under the revised policy, battery-operated two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers priced up to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) will attract no motor vehicle tax at registration.
   
EVs priced above Rs 30 lakh will get a 50 per cent tax exemption.
 
The existing 20 per cent rebate on CNG vehicles remains unchanged.

Also Read

electric vehicle

Electric car race widens as new entrants gain traction in H1 CY26premium

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana govt to introduce new MSME policy soon, says Haryana CM Saini

Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sona Comstar results, auto component stocks India, EV auto suppliers India, electric vehicle demand, Q4FY26 earnings, Motilal Oswal Research, ICICI Securities, Nomura Research India, EV traction motors, auto sector outloo

Sona Comstar profit grows 47% to ₹178.5cr in Q1FY27, revenue jumps 52%

Farmers protest Shambhu Border

Haryana seals Shambhu border as farmers head for Mahapanchayat in Delhi

Electrification, electricity, power sector

Eleven plans to invest ₹4,700 cr to bring clean power to Gurugram, Nuh

Move aimed at stemming outflow of registrations

The EV exemption brings Haryana on a par with Delhi and Chandigarh, which already offer zero registration charges on eligible electric vehicles.
 
According to a Times of India report, dealers in the state had long complained that customers were buying vehicles from Haryana showrooms but registering them in Delhi or Chandigarh to avoid registration tax, costing the state revenue and hurting local sales.
 
The proposal, pushed by Transport Minister Anil Vij, had been pending for some time before Tuesday's approval.

1% rebate for vehicles bought in women's names

The Cabinet also cleared a 1 per cent motor vehicle tax rebate on non-transport vehicles costing up to Rs 20 lakh when purchased and registered in a woman's name.
 
The move fulfils a commitment made in the state's 2026–27 Budget and is aimed at encouraging women's financial independence and participation in economic activity.

More From This Section

vehicle, TRAFFIC

Govt proposes extending PUCC validity to three years for BS-VI vehicles

two-wheeler industry growth 2026, Indian two-wheeler market outlook, ABS mandate sub-125cc, two-wheeler price hike risk, GST cut two-wheelers, rural demand motorcycles, entry-level scooter sales, electric two-wheelers India, FADA sales data, auto ind

Hero to TVS: Two-wheeler makers ride export wave, but watch road ahead

Vinfast, Auto industry, Cars

Will VinFast sustain its business in India's hyper-competitive market?premium

Brezza upgrade

Maruti repositions Brezza as first-time buyers reshape compact SUV market

personal care, qcom, products

Qcom now a quick hack for personal care, premium products drive growth

Topics : EV market EV policy Electronic vehicles Haryana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 12:22 AM IST

Explore News

UPTET Results 2026Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 Live UpdatesStocks To Buy TodayQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsCanara Bank Q1 ResultsMahadev Betting App CaseUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak