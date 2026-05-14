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Home / Industry / Auto / Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 25.4% YoY at 437,312 units in April: Siam

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 25.4% YoY at 437,312 units in April: Siam

Total two-wheeler sales rose 28.4 per cent to 1,872,691 units last month as against 14,58,784 units in April last year

Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M, GST 2.0, cess removal, FADA, auto retail sales, festive demand, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors, commercial vehicles, August sales

Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 348,847 units in April 2025

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

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Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 25.4 per cent year-on-year to 437,312 units in April this year, industry body Siam said on Thursday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 348,847 units in April 2025, Siam said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 28.4 per cent to 1,872,691 units last month as against 1,458,784 units in April last year, it added. Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 32.8 per cent last month at 65,668 units as against 49,441 units in the year-ago period, it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Passenger vehicle Passenger Vehicles passenger vehicle sales

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

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