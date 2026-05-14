Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 25.4% YoY at 437,312 units in April: Siam

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 25.4 per cent year-on-year to 437,312 units in April this year, industry body Siam said on Thursday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 348,847 units in April 2025, Siam said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 28.4 per cent to 1,872,691 units last month as against 1,458,784 units in April last year, it added. Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 32.8 per cent last month at 65,668 units as against 49,441 units in the year-ago period, it added.