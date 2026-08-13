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Home / Industry / Auto / Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 34.3% YoY to 457.8K units in July: Siam

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 34.3% YoY to 457.8K units in July: Siam

Total two-wheeler sales rose 22.6 per cent to 19,23,483 units last month, as against 15,69,120 units in July last year

SUVs, cars, automobiles

| Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

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Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 34.3 per cent year-on-year to 4,57,810 units in July, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches were at 3,40,772 units in July 2025, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 22.6 per cent to 19,23,483 units last month, as against 15,69,120 units in July last year, it added.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 33.4 per cent last month at 92,560 units as against 69,403 units in the year-ago period, it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 11:35 AM IST