Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 34.3% YoY to 457.8K units in July: Siam
Total two-wheeler sales rose 22.6 per cent to 19,23,483 units last month, as against 15,69,120 units in July last year
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Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 34.3 per cent year-on-year to 4,57,810 units in July, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.
Passenger vehicle dispatches were at 3,40,772 units in July 2025, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.
Total two-wheeler sales rose 22.6 per cent to 19,23,483 units last month, as against 15,69,120 units in July last year, it added.
Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 33.4 per cent last month at 92,560 units as against 69,403 units in the year-ago period, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 11:35 AM IST