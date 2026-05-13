Passenger vehicle sales seen hitting record 5.9 mn units in FY27: Crisil

India’s passenger vehicle industry is set to clock record sales of nearly 5.9 million units in the current fiscal year, driven by the lingering impact of last year’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut and sustained demand for utility vehicles, according to a report by Crisil Ratings.

The ratings agency expects overall passenger vehicle sales volumes to grow 5-7 per cent in FY27, even as rising commodity prices, higher freight costs, and tighter emission and fuel-efficiency regulations begin to pressure automakers’ margins and investment plans.

The sector had seen a sharp turnaround after the GST reduction announced in September 2025. Domestic passenger vehicle volumes grew 16.7 per cent in the second half of FY26, reversing a 1.4 per cent decline in the first half, helping the industry end the year with 7.9 per cent growth.

Utility vehicles will continue to dominate the market, with Crisil estimating segment growth of 7-9 per cent this fiscal. Their share in total passenger vehicle sales is projected to rise to 69 per cent in FY27 from 67 per cent last year, supported by growing consumer preference for larger, feature-rich vehicles and a wider range of models across price points.

Small cars, which account for around 30 per cent of domestic volumes, are expected to grow 2-4 per cent, aided by improved affordability and stable interest rates.

“The GST tailwind will continue in fiscal 2027, though its intensity will moderate gradually,” said Anuj Sethi, senior director at Crisil Ratings.

However, the agency flagged concerns stemming from the ongoing conflict in West Asia. It warned that a sustained rise in fuel prices could affect demand for conventional petrol and diesel vehicles, which continue to dominate the domestic market.

Export growth is also expected to slow to 6-8 per cent this fiscal after rising 17.5 per cent in FY26, as the conflict disrupts demand and increases transportation costs. West Asia accounts for roughly a quarter of India’s passenger vehicle exports.

Crisil said automakers have already implemented calibrated price hikes of 1-3 per cent this fiscal to partly offset higher input and logistics costs. Prices of steel, aluminium, copper, and platinum-group metals have risen sharply, squeezing profitability.

Operating margins are expected to contract by 50-80 basis points to 9.7-10 per cent this fiscal from about 10.5 per cent last year, despite revenue growth of 9-10 per cent.

The report also highlighted upcoming regulatory changes, including Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE)-III fuel-efficiency norms and Bharat Stage VII emission standards, which are expected to increase costs and investment requirements for manufacturers over the coming years.