Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Passenger vehicles in top gear as rural sales growth returns in 2025

Passenger vehicles in top gear as rural sales growth returns in 2025

OEMs feel consumption in this segment will continue to grow this year

Passenger vehicle, cars
Premium

Representative Image | Photo: Bloomberg

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rural growth in passenger vehicles (PVs) is back in 2025 with rural retail sales in January clocking an 18.75 per cent growth.
 
Moreover, with single-digit growth in PV dispatches in January — when overall retail growth was a strong 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) — the inventory levels of top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have come down too.
 
For example, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), the country’s largest PV player, now has only 18-20 days of dealer inventory.
 
A senior company executive said the rural market saw growth towards January 2025 — rural sales grew by 15.5 per cent last month.
Topics : Passenger Vehicles passenger vehicle sales Rural economy Auto industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon