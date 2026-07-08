Power transmission to witness Rs 6 trillion investment over six years: Icra

India's power transmission sector is likely to witness ₹6 trillion in investment over the next six years through 2032 as the country gears up to integrate upcoming renewable energy (RE) capacity into the grid, according to Icra.

The projected transmission capital expenditure (capex) includes strengthening existing infrastructure, adding evacuation capacity, and developing new transmission routes to support generation centres, said Ankit Jain, vice-president and co-group head, Icra.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has planned a transmission system for evacuating power from more than 900 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2035-36. It has also planned 137,500 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 827,600 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of substation capacity under the inter-state transmission system (ISTS) and intra-state networks for integrating additional wind and solar capacity during 2026-27 to 2035-36, at an estimated cost of ₹7.93 trillion.

According to Icra's estimates, about 20,000 ckm of transmission lines and 120 gigavolt-amperes (GVA) of substation capacity additions will be required annually to reach the government's target.

Outstanding orders and order inflows for key equipment suppliers to the transmission sector in 2025-26 have more than doubled since 2021-22. A surge in transmission capex over the coming years is expected to lead to healthy order inflows for these players, Icra said.

However, execution challenges related to land acquisition and right of way (RoW) persist, resulting in delays in the completion of these projects. These delays translate into grid curtailment issues for RE developers, affecting their returns. RE projects continue to face grid curtailment of up to 33 per cent, it said.

Supply-side delays also stem from the limited capacity of equipment manufacturers and shortages of skilled manpower, constraining execution timelines. Icra highlighted the need to address these execution-related challenges to support such a large-scale capacity addition.

Most transmission projects awarded by central nodal agencies through the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) route have been delayed beyond their scheduled commissioning date (SCOD) because of these challenges.

"Out of the total projects commissioned by March 2026 under this route, only about 12 per cent were completed within the scheduled timeline, while the rest were commissioned with delays ranging from two months to three years, with the median delay exceeding 10 months," Jain said. He added that such delays pose a risk to power evacuation for RE developers, resulting in grid curtailment.

Since the last financial year, generators in regions with high RE penetration, where transmission evacuation infrastructure is yet to become fully operational, have faced significant capacity curtailment, the rating agency added.

A large pipeline of projects with a combined capacity of about 107 GW across solar, wind, hybrid, hydro, pumped storage and thermal segments, which have already been granted connectivity, is planned to be integrated into the ISTS network between 2026-27 and 2030-31. Delays, which cannot be ruled out based on past experience, could result in continued grid curtailment for RE developers and affect their return metrics.