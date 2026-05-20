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Punjab records highest PV sales growth in FY26; Gujarat leads 2Ws

SIAM data showed Punjab posted the sharpest rise in passenger vehicle sales, while Gujarat led growth in two-wheeler volumes during FY26

Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M, GST 2.0, cess removal, FADA, auto retail sales, festive demand, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors, commercial vehicles, August sales

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Deepak Patel
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 7:12 PM IST

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Punjab saw the highest growth in passenger vehicle (PV) sales in FY26 compared with FY25, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday. About 181,750 units were sold in FY26 in Punjab, marking a 16.29 per cent year-on-year increase.
 
In the two-wheeler segment, Gujarat ranked first in terms of volume sales growth in FY26. Two-wheeler sales in the coastal state stood at 1.569 million units in FY26, representing a sharp increase of 21.57 per cent year-on-year.
 
  

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Topics : Passenger Vehicles two-wheeler Auto sector

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 7:12 PM IST

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