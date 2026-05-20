Punjab records highest PV sales growth in FY26; Gujarat leads 2Ws

Punjab saw the highest growth in passenger vehicle (PV) sales in FY26 compared with FY25, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday. About 181,750 units were sold in FY26 in Punjab, marking a 16.29 per cent year-on-year increase.

In the two-wheeler segment, Gujarat ranked first in terms of volume sales growth in FY26. Two-wheeler sales in the coastal state stood at 1.569 million units in FY26, representing a sharp increase of 21.57 per cent year-on-year.