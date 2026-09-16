States must now prioritise public transport electrification: Rajiv Gauba

States should prioritise public transport electrification in select cities to accelerate the shift away from imported petroleum fuels, cut transport emissions and improve air quality, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Gauba said on Wednesday.

He said a focused approach would help states drive electric mobility where it could have a greater impact.

Gauba, while speaking at a NITI Aayog workshop on state EV policies, where the second edition of the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) was launched, said the transition to electric mobility was becoming an economic, environmental and strategic priority for India. He also pointed to the country’s dependence on imported crude oil and the risk of greater oil dependence as car ownership increases.

“States should prioritise electrifying public transport in select cities, ensure charging infrastructure is spatially well-distributed and reliable, and promote investments in research and innovation,” Gauba said.

The IEMI report also flagged “transport electrification” as the biggest area for improvement across states. This theme measured private and commercial EV adoption, along with government initiatives and incentives supporting the transition.

Only three of the 36 states and Union Territories were classified as “Top Performers” on transport electrification. Delhi was first with 77 points, Chandigarh was second with 75 and Maharashtra was third with 68. As many as 14 jurisdictions were in the Aspirant category, making transport electrification the largest opportunity for improving overall IEMI performance, the report said.

At the same time, the report found that charging infrastructure was not necessarily translating into EV adoption at the same pace. Haryana, for instance, scored 91 on charging infrastructure readiness but only 19 on transport electrification progress, the lowest among large states.

The report said the availability of charging infrastructure in Haryana had not yet translated into vehicle adoption. Uttar Pradesh showed the reverse pattern, with a transport electrification score of 58 but a charging infrastructure readiness score of only 36, the lowest among large states.

“Thus, charging infrastructure and vehicle adoption are progressing at different speeds in different States,” the report said.

The mismatch was also visible in the hilly and Northeastern states. Assam scored 47 on transport electrification, the highest in its category, but scored only 24 on charging infrastructure readiness, the lowest in the group. The report said this suggested EV adoption in Assam had so far moved faster than charging network development.

Chandigarh presented the reverse of the Haryana pattern. It was a Top Performer on transport electrification with a score of 75 but had a charging infrastructure readiness score of 52. The report said this showed how states and Union Territories could have very different performance profiles across the two areas.

Gauba’s emphasis on reliable and well-distributed charging infrastructure came as the IEMI found that charging networks remained at an early stage in much of the country.

Karnataka had the highest charging infrastructure readiness score among large states at 97, followed by Maharashtra and Haryana at 91 and Tamil Nadu at 73.

The report also flagged research and innovation as a major gap. This theme looked at EV startups, research and development initiatives and patents. Half of the hilly and Northeastern states scored 10 or below on this measure, with the report identifying research and innovation as the principal constraint for the region.

The findings pointed to a transition in which states could not rely only on EV purchase incentives or policy announcements. The index report said that while the basic EV policy framework was now in place for most states and Union Territories, the focus needed to move towards implementation and measurable outcomes.

“Charging rollout and EV adoption are moving at different speeds across the country, a sign that the transition is uneven.”

Gauba said 29 of India’s 36 states and Union Territories had notified EV policies. He said the differences in how states were progressing should not necessarily be seen as a problem, as their strategies were shaped by factors such as their industrial base, fiscal capacity and geography.

Gauba also linked the EV transition to India’s energy security, pointing to the country’s nearly 89 per cent dependence on imported crude oil. He said rising car ownership could increase this dependence if EV adoption did not expand.

In February, Israel and the US conducted military strikes on Iran, starting a conflict that has severely hurt crude oil supplies from the region to the rest of the world. This has led to higher petrol prices in India.

“The recent West Asia crisis could become a major inflection point for electric mobility, much as the oil crises of the 1970s accelerated the global push towards greater fuel efficiency,” he noted.