Stellantis to invest ₹4,000 crore, launch 12 products in 3 years

Stellantis will infuse around ₹4,000 crore into India over the next three years to ramp up localisation, improve customer experience and launch 12 products, Shailesh Hazela, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Stellantis India, told Business Standard on Thursday.

Of the 12 products, seven would be new models while five will come with major upgrades — across its Jeep and Citroën brands.

With the help of these launches, the company aims to triple sales to about 45,000 units per year within the next three years, said Hazela. He added that the first of the 12 products is scheduled for launch in the second quarter of 2027.

The investment will help Stellantis increase localisation in its Jeep vehicles from the current 70-75 per cent to around 90 per cent.

Citroën already has localisation of more than 90 per cent in India, Hazela said.

This ₹4,000 crore investment is on top of the ₹11,000 crore investment announced by Stellantis a few years ago.

Last month, the company acquired full ownership of its Thiruvallur manufacturing plant, which was a joint venture with the CK Birla Group's Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation Ltd (HMFCL).

“Around ₹11,000 crore is the announcement which we have done long back and we are using it for the development of Jeep, Citroen and the plants, among others. And, this additional ₹4,000 crore will be going in this roadmap of 12 products and taking localisation of all products close to 90 per cent,” he said.

The 12-product roadmap will mainly be in various sport utility vehicle (SUV) segments.

The portfolio will also include a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), designed to accommodate passengers and luggage, and a premium pickup.

Stellantis plans to offer internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric options, depending on customer demand and the economics of each product, Hazela said.

It is also looking to expand India's role as an export base. The company currently exports Citroën vehicles to around five or six countries and Jeep vehicles to three countries, Hazela said.

It plans to develop left-hand-drive versions of vehicles launched in India, enabling exports to more than 50 countries. Left-hand-drive vehicles have the steering wheel on the left, as required in many international markets. “The important thing is that we will make products that meet the global quality standards,” Hazela added.

The company already exports right-hand-drive vehicles from its Tiruvallur facility to markets in West Asia, Africa and Indonesia. Jeep vehicles are exported to Japan and Australia. Stellantis also exports engines and transmissions from India, including supplies to markets across Europe.

Hazela said the company had not set a fixed ratio for domestic sales and exports. Production allocation would depend on demand in individual markets, with the company assessing the mix year-by-year.

The company currently has around 300 sales and service touchpoints in India, with around 80 per cent of its dealer network operating under the Stellantis Brand House format.

Under this format, dealers can sell and service both Jeep and Citroën vehicles at the same facility.

Stellantis is considering further expansion into Tier-II, III and select Tier-IV markets, although it has not set a target for increasing its dealership or service network.

It is also evaluating alternative service models, including shared facilities and mobile services, to bring servicing closer to customers.

Hazela said customers increasingly expected frequent product and feature upgrades, alongside lower ownership costs. The latter includes not only fuel consumption but also servicing expenses, service quality and the time taken to get a vehicle serviced.