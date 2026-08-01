Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles sales jump 59% to 63,760 units in July
Tata Motors PVs reported a 59 per cent year-on-year rise in July sales to 63,760 units, driven by strong domestic demand. Electric passenger vehicle sales more than doubled during the month
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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Saturday reported a 59 per cent rise in total sales at 63,760 units in July from 40,175 units in the same month last year.
Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales were at 62,611 units last month as compared to 39,521 units in July 2025, a growth of 58 per cent, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) said in a statement.
International business PV sales were at 1,149 units in July as compared to 654 units in the same month last year, up 76 per cent, it added.
Overall electric PV sales were at 15,217 units last month as against 7,124 units in the year-ago month, registering a growth of 114 per cent, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 2:58 PM IST