Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) on Tuesday announced an average price increase of 0.5 per cent across its entire portfolio of cars and SUVs, including internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs), effective December 1, 2026.

The price revision is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of rising input costs, which continue to remain elevated, the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has now announced four rounds of price increases in the current financial year.

It raised prices of its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio by a weighted average of 0.5 per cent from April 1, followed by an increase of up to 1.5 per cent across ICE and electric vehicles from July 1.

This was followed by a hike of up to Rs 25,000 across its portfolio from September 1.

"This revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs, which continue to remain elevated. While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this increase," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said.

The extent of price revision will vary across models and variants, ensuring that every vehicle continues to deliver meaningful value to customers, it added.