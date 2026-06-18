Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2.5% from July

India’s electric two-wheeler (e2W) manufacturers are ramping up capacity expansion plans as dealers across several markets report shortages of high-demand models and variants amid a sharp rise in consumer demand.

Retail sales of e2Ws rose from 122,812 units in January to 170,733 units in May, according to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) data. Year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth remained above 24 per cent throughout the period and accelerated to 62.7 per cent in May, underscoring sustained demand for electric scooters.

Dealers say enquiries and bookings have risen sharply in recent months, but supplies of certain popular models and variants have not always kept pace, leading to tighter inventories and delivery timelines stretching up to two to four weeks in some markets.

According to a TVS dealer in Mumbai, waiting periods have increased for certain iQube variants, particularly higher-range models, as supplies have not kept pace with demand in recent months. “The issue is not demand; it is timely availability of the right model and variant. Some customers are willing to buy immediately, but the specific variant they want is not always available,” the dealer said.

The supply mismatch appears concentrated to fast-moving products rather than reflecting a broader manufacturing shortfall. However, it is prompting manufacturers to expand capacity and strengthen supply networks to avoid losing momentum. Ather Energy, in its fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings call, said it is building its new Factory 3.0 manufacturing facility, and working to unlock additional supplies to support demand in key markets. The company said the facility will support future product launches and long-term growth.

Hero MotoCorp is also expanding aggressively. “In electric vehicle (EV), in fact, in a matter of a month, we would double our capacity from where we started last year. And then further down the road in a few quarters, there will be again doubling of capacity as we are seeing great momentum for our VIDA brand,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harsh Vardhan said during the company’s Q4 earnings call.

Management commentary from established manufacturers also suggests operational bottlenecks have constrained supplies. Bajaj Auto said supply-chain difficulties related to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortages, manpower availability, and outbound logistics affected its ability to service demand.

“Supply-chain difficulties in terms of LPG shortage, manpower availability, and outbound logistics to overseas markets have impaired availability to service demand by about 10-15 per cent,” Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said during the company's Q4 earnings call.

TVS Motor also flagged labour shortages, gas availability issues, and commodity inflation as factors affecting operations, though Managing Director K N Radhakrishnan said conditions were improving.

Ola Electric said inventory levels had fallen to just three to four days as demand accelerated, requiring a rampup in supplies. The company said it has installed manufacturing capacity of up to 1 million units annually, and is focused on scaling production and improving availability.

However, the company has also seen a decline in sales and market share in recent months, indicating that the inventory shortage is unlikely to stem from a lack of manufacturing capacity. Instead, it may be concentrated in specific models, variants, or markets rather than reflecting an overall capacity constraint.