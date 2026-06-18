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Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicles prices by up to 2.5% from July 1

The price increase will vary depending on the model and variant, Tata Motors said in a statement

Tata motors

The price increase is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

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Tata Motors on Thursday said it will hike prices of commercial vehicles by up to 2.5 per cent across its range from July 1 to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs.

The price increase will vary depending on the model and variant, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The price increase is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs, it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tata Motors commercial vehicles price hike

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

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