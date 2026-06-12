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Tata Motors to increase prices of cars, SUVs by up to 1.5% from July 1

While Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment, the company said

Tata motors

| Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Friday said it will increase prices of its passenger vehicle portfolio, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV), by up to 1.5 per cent from July 1.

"This price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures," the company said in a regulatory filing.

While Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment, the company stated.

"The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, ensuring that the overall value proposition of each offering is maintained," it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

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