TCI plans to expand coastal shipping capacity by 30-40% over 4-5 years

Transport Corporation of India (TCI), a multimodal logistics and supply chain solutions provider, is planning to grow its coastal shipping capacity by 30-40 per cent to 94,000 tonnes of deadweight tonnage (DWT) over the next four-five years, according to Managing Director Vineet Agarwal.

“We currently have almost 78,000 tonnes of DWT across our ships. We are going to add another 15,000-16,000 tonnes with the two new ships coming this year. Assuming a similar kind of addition every year, with some subtraction, over four to five years, the net capacity addition will see a net increase of 30-40 per cent,” Agarwal told Business Standard.

Though coastal shipping only accounts for one-third of the company’s total business, the expansion is aimed at strengthening TCI’s multimodal logistics capabilities.

The company owns six coastal container ships and typically buys these ships second-hand. It decided to buy some new ships and placed an order with Chinese shipyards about two years ago; two of those ships are expected to be delivered later in FY27. The company expects to have about eight ships by the end of FY27.

“We have been paying advances for those ships over the last few years. This year will involve the final payment of those advances. That is where we have earmarked about ₹200 crore of capex for the shipping business for this year. We are also on the lookout for more second-hand ships, as well as potentially a brand-new ship. If that happens, we may need to undertake additional capex,” Agarwal said.

He added that it is important not to necessarily look at the number of ships, but at the capacity TCI will have. Over the next two to three years, some of the company’s ships will be scrapped because of their age. “I would also not think that our shipping business will become the dominant part of the company. Shipping, from a revenue and capital employed perspective, is much smaller,” Agarwal said.

For TCI, coastal shipping complements road and rail, particularly for long-haul containerised and bulk cargo. Its coastal shipping expansion strategy is anchored in India’s growing need for cost-efficient, sustainable and reliable multimodal freight solutions, according to Agarwal.

As of June 2026, TCI’s own fleet size is about 1,200-1,300 trucks, but it operates about 10,000 trucks at any given time, including its vendors' fleet and trucks that it takes on spot hire. The company owns three AFTO trains, with movement of over 2,800 rakes. It also manages 67 yards and 17 million square feet of warehouse space.

TCI plans to spend ₹400-500 crore in capex every year from FY27 to FY30 to expand its fleet and multimodal network as it aims to scale as an integrated logistics player. In FY26, TCI spent about ₹370 crore in capex.

According to Agarwal, trucks will require ₹100 crore every year, railway rakes about ₹30-40 crore, including automotive carriers, about ₹100 crore for land and buildings, and another ₹100 crore on equipment inside the warehouses.

TCI’s consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter of FY27 stood at ₹1,248 crore, up 9.58 per cent year-on-year (YoY), driven by increases in diesel prices and cargo volume. Its net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the same period was ₹105 crore, down 75 basis points YoY.

According to Agarwal, profitability was down partly because of an increase in costs in some of the company’s businesses, particularly shipping, where bunker prices went up quickly amid the West Asia crisis. Separately, labour shortage and lower dividends received by the company from some of its subsidiaries added to the challenges.

On the West Asia crisis impact, Agarwal said, “I don't think we have really had a hit. It is largely a pass-through. Margins also have not really been impacted. The indirect impact is that some customers to whom we provide export logistics to the Middle East have reduced their exports. More generally, imports coming in have slowed down or are taking a longer route instead of coming through the Middle East.”

TCI expects freight demand to get a boost in Q2FY27 as companies replenish inventories following the GST cuts and stock up ahead of the festival season.

Agarwal has guided for growth of 10-12 per cent in TCI’s topline and bottomline, similarly banking on the company’s integrated, bespoke logistics network and the growing Indian economy. Its FY26 revenue was ₹4,916.8 crore, while net profit stood at ₹456.3 crore.

“India is a USD 4 trillion economy now. That means the base itself is quite high. The real growth of over 6 per cent and the nominal growth of around 10-12 per cent means the business will continue to generate a lot of freight volume. Typically, freight grows by about 1.25-1.5 times GDP growth. That means a certain amount of volume will continue to grow in the country,” Agarwal said.

He added that while sectors like automotive and industrial are driving growth for TCI, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are facing difficulties amid limited credit flow, higher input costs in MSMEs and volume growth challenges in FMCG.