The mismatch in July sales data of Toyota's India arm, parent company

Notably, TMC’s India sales figures also include sales of its luxury brand Lexus in India, while TKM’s domestic sales numbers do not. However, Lexus sales in India averaged 125-130 units a month in the first half of this year, making its contribution too

It must be observed here that TMC’s India sales figures also include sales of its luxury brand Lexus in India, while TKM’s domestic sales numbers do not include Lexus. However, Lexus sales in India averaged 125-130 units a month in the first half of this year, making its contribution too small to materially explain the divergence between TMC’s and TKM’s overall India sales figures. Fada did not respond to Business Standard’s queries regarding the matter.