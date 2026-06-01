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Toyota Kirloskar Motor's total sales up 7% at 33,128 units in May

Exports grew 61 per cent at 2,554 units in May 2026 as compared to 1,584 units in the same month last year

Toyota

Domestic sales stood at 30,574 units in the reported month as compared to 29,280 units in May 2025, registering a 4 per cent growth year-on-year (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

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Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday reported a 7 per cent rise in total sales at 33,128 units in May 2026 as compared to 30,864 units sold in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales stood at 30,574 units in the reported month as compared to 29,280 units in May 2025, registering a 4 per cent growth year-on-year, according to a statement by Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM).

However, exports grew 61 per cent at 2,554 units in May 2026 as compared to 1,584 units in the same month last year.

Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "This month (May) marked a significant milestone as we crossed 3 lakh Strong Hybrid Electric vehicle (SHEV) sales in India, underscoring the growing acceptance of SHEV technology and cleaner mobility solutions.

 

"This achievement further strengthens our commitment to advancing sustainable mobility through a multi-pathway approach. We will continue to focus on innovation that aligns with evolving customer needs while delivering long-term value and contributing meaningfully to India's transition towards carbon neutrality".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota Toyota cars Auto sales Auto sector

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

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