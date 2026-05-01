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Toyota to build 3 new assembly plants in Maharashtra to boost capacity

The new plants will bring Toyota's factories in India to six, with the other three existing facilities in the south

Toyota

Toyota ​will also produce plug-in hybrid vehicles for environmentally conscious consumers (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 7:08 AM IST

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Toyota Motor plans to build three vehicle assembly plants in the ​western Indian state of Maharashtra as ​automakers shift focus from stagnating markets like ‌the US and China to emerging ones, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The new facilities will triple Toyota's production capacity in the country to 1 million units by the 2030s, with the total investment estimated at around 300 billion yen ($1.91 billion), the report said.

Toyota Motor did not immediately ‌respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The new plants will bring Toyota's factories in India to six, with the other three existing facilities in the south. The southern plants primarily serve the domestic market, while the ​new plants will handle exports as well, the report said.

 

Toyota ‌has a production capacity of 3.1 million units in Japan, 2.2 million in ​China ‌and 1.5 million in the US, according to ‌Japanese research company Fourin. The three new plants will make India its fourth-largest production ‌base, the ​Nikkei said.

Toyota ​will also produce plug-in hybrid vehicles for environmentally conscious consumers, the newspaper said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 7:05 AM IST

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