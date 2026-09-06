Truck rentals hold firm across key trunk routes on festive demand in August

Truck rentals held firm across key trunk routes in August, supported by festive demand, while continued weather-related disruptions impacted vehicular movement in some sectors. Rentals remained higher across all trunk routes on a year-on-year basis, said Shriram Mobility Bulletin on Sunday.

On a month-on-month basis, Mumbai–Kolkata–Mumbai and Bengaluru–Mumbai–Bengaluru led the gains, rising by 2 per cent each, followed by Kolkata–Guwahati–Kolkata at 1.9 per cent and Delhi–Kolkata–Delhi at 1.7 per cent.

Rentals on the other tracked routes recorded modest increases, while Delhi–Mumbai–Delhi and Delhi–Chennai–Delhi remained unchanged. On a year-on-year basis, rentals remained higher across all the key routes tracked. Delhi–Kolkata–Delhi recorded growth of 15 per cent, followed by Bengaluru–Mumbai–Bengaluru and Kolkata–Guwahati–Kolkata at 11 per cent each. Rentals on the remaining routes were higher by 3 per cent to 8 per cent.

Vehicle sales trends reflected broad-based sequential moderation in August. Commercial tractors and agricultural trailers fell by 35 per cent each month-on-month, while agricultural tractor sales declined by 27 per cent. Maxi cab, bus and e-rickshaw sales dropped by 20 per cent, 18 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, and goods carrier sales were lower by 10 per cent.

Motor cars and motorcycles/scooters each slipped by 6 per cent. On a year-on-year basis, most categories continued to record growth. Three-wheeler goods vehicles led with an increase of 43 per cent, followed by maxi cabs at 29 per cent and earth-moving equipment at 27 per cent.

Motorcycles/scooters grew by 20 per cent, goods carriers by 18 per cent and motor cars by 16 per cent. In Kerala, two-wheeler sales rose by 17.90 per cent month-on-month and 19.09 per cent year-on-year, while four-wheeler sales declined by 3.73 per cent month-on-month, though remaining higher by 9.30 per cent year-on-year.

Electric vehicle sales continued to remain firm on a year-on-year basis, even as categories moderated sequentially. E-two-wheeler sales declined by 10 per cent month-on-month, while e-three-wheeler sales were lower by 3 per cent and electric car sales by 13 per cent. On a year-on-year basis, e-three-wheelers grew by 98 per cent, e-two-wheelers by 90 per cent and electric cars by 87 per cent, underscoring sustained expansion of the electric mobility ecosystem.

Sudarshan Holla, Joint Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Vehicles, Shriram Finance, said, "The onset of the festive season, led by Onam celebrations in Kerala, has boosted sentiment across the transportation sector. Freight activity remained robust, with truck rentals holding firm on major trunk routes. Consumer demand also strengthened, as evidenced by a notable surge in two-wheeler sales during the festive period. At the same time, transporters are engaging with government authorities to seek relief from the upcoming restriction on BS-IV trucks entering the NCR, scheduled to take effect from November 1."

Fuel consumption trends were mixed in August. Petrol consumption increased by 1 per cent month-on-month, while diesel consumption declined by 13 per cent. On a year-on-year basis, petrol and diesel consumption were higher by 7.9 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively.

FASTag collections edged higher in August, with volumes up 1.0 per cent and value up 0.6 per cent month-on-month. On a year-on-year basis, collection volumes were lower by 5 per cent, while collection value was higher by 8 per cent.