TVS Motor sales rise 31% to 567K units in May, hits record monthly high

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported 31 per cent growth in sales in May 2026 at 5,66,585 units.

In the year-ago period, the sales stood at 4,31,275 units, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The company claimed that last month, it recorded its highest-ever monthly sales.

The two-wheeler sales registered 31 per cent growth at 5,43,111 units last month as against 4,16,166 units in May 2025.

Meanwhile, domestic two-wheelers registered a 24 per cent growth from 3,09,287 units sold in May last year to 3,84,565 units in the month under review.

Motorcycle sales registered 30 per cent growth, increasing from 2,11,505 units in May last year to 2,73,802 units last month.

Scooter sales grew 32 per cent, from 166,749 units in May last year to 220,740 units in May 2026.

Electric Vehicle sales registered a 56 per cent growth, from 27,976 units sold in May 2025 to 43,632 units last month.

"The company's total International Business sales registered a growth of 49 per cent, increasing from 1,18,437 units in May 2025 to 1,75,991 units in May 2026. Two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 48 per cent with sales increasing from 1,06,879 units in May 2025 to 158,546 units in May 2026. Three-wheeler registered a growth of 55 per cent with sales increasing from 15,109 units in May 2025 to 23,474 units in May 2026," TVS Motor Company stated. PTI RSN 1.0.