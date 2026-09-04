Volkswagen board approves plan to cut 50K more jobs, close 4 German plants
Volkswagen's board approved a cost-cutting plan that will cut 100,000 jobs, halve its model lineup and end vehicle production at four German plants
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Volkswagen's board of directors on Thursday approved a sweeping cost-cutting plan that would see 50,000 jobs cuts, slim its model line by half and end auto production at four German plants.
On top of 50,000 job losses already previously agreed, the company would lose 100,000 positions.
The plan put forward by CEO Oliver Blume to counter low-cost competition in China and headwinds from US tariffs overcame resistance from employee representatives and the regional government, which holds a stake in the company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 7:47 AM IST