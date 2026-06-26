Volkswagen CEO aims to cut up to 100,000 jobs in next few years: Report
Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume intends to reduce investment by around 15% to just over €130 billion ($148 billion) over the next five years
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Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume aims to cut up to 100000 jobs from the current workforce worldwide over the next few years and discontinue production at four of the groups German plants Manager Magazin reported on Friday
The magazine also said Blume intends to reduce investment by around 15% to just over €130 billion ($148 billion) over the next five years.
A Volkswagen spokesperson said the company would not comment on confidential documents The relevant facts of the matter will be discussed and approved by the relevant bodies We will not pre-empt this process he said in an emailed statement
The entire group including its brands and subsidiaries must undergo far-reaching change the spokesperson said
Manager Magazin said Blume and the groups CFO Arno Antlitz aim to completely restructure the company citing sources
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Volkswagens namesake core VW brand and the parts-manufacturing plants would be spun off from the current group structure and incorporated into separate entities the report said
Over the medium term VW is planning to close its production facilities in Hanover Zwickau and Emden as well as a plant of sister brand Audi in Neckarsulm all located in Germany the magazine said with production to be discontinued once the models currently manufactured there are phased out
Blume previously has vowed to ramp up cost-cutting on top of 50000 job cuts under way with under-used plants in Germany under the spotlight despite a 2024 deal with unions guaranteeing no plant closures this decade
Volkswagen like its German and European peers is under pressure from tariffs Chinese competition and the costly shift to electric vehicles.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Volkswagen Volkswagen CEO job cut job cuts
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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 2:12 PM IST