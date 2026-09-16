Volkswagen's tryst with India: JSW tie-up offers another shot at growth

Of course, the German behemoth, which entered the country in 2002 with the Skoda brand, has tried to up the ante. The 2009 launch of the Volkswagen Polo — the first affordable product to roll out of its Pune plant — saw the carmaker announce an ambitious plan to grab 10 per cent of the domestic market in four to six years.

But plagued by slow localisation, problems with consumer service and the global impact of an alleged scandal over emission norms, it was forced to restructure its business 10 years later, merging its three separate companies in India to try and optimise local product development and save costs.

It also dramatically pared down its ambition to a 5 per cent market share by 2025. Even that plan fell flat. In 2026 between April-August, the latest period for which figures have been released by the Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers, or Siam, it had a market share of only 2.10 per cent. This is less than its made-in-India cars exported to other countries in the same period.

Joining up

To get out of the impasse, the German firm last week announced that it was signing a non-binding memorandum of understanding to explore a strategic partnership with the JSW group — the latest entrant in the passenger car business. The idea is to improve “competitiveness and profitability” in the world’s third-largest car market.

While no details have been given out officially, the buzz is that JSW will take a majority 51 per cent stake in a joint venture, with Volkswagen keeping the rest — though detailed talks on valuation have only just begun.

Puneet Gupta, director, India and Asean automotive market at S&P Global, said: “It’s a win-win for both. Volkswagen does not want to further invest in a low- priority market like India as the volumes are very low — its concentration is in China, the US and Europe where it is losing its market share. But unlike Ford and General Motors, which just closed operations and left, it wants to continue to have a toehold in the Indian market, which is growing and has a potential upside they don’t want to miss out on. So getting JSW as a majority partner makes sense.” For JSW, too, the deal is logical: It has already honed its skills in the passenger car business in the past three years through a joint venture in which it has a 51 per cent stake with MG Motors, part of the Chinese giant SAIC group. “JSW group currently has collaborations with only Chinese companies like SAIC and Chery for products and technology, whose models it is bringing to India. By partnering Volkswagen it will mitigate the risk of depending only on the Chinese,” said Gupta.

That is an important consideration as JSW’s attempt to get Chinese cell technology and set up a plant in the country has not worked out so far.

Rather, it has been scouting for an alternative, including setting up a facility in South-east Asia and then shipping the batteries to India.

Tight spot

For Volkswagen, the urgency of finding a solution to its India play is understandable. Globally it is in a tight spot. It has lost its long-held number one position in China to BYD in retail car sales and its overall market share has shrunk. It also faces a tough challenge in Europe from Chinese car companies. In the US it has a mere 4 per cent of a 16-million-per-annum market. On September 3, the supervisory board of the company cleared a turnaround plan till 2030, which entails cutting 100,000 jobs, halving its model portfolio and closing many of its plants in Germany — which are proving too expensive for making cars — in the face of a union backlash. Alongside, it is shifting its focus with an aggressive “China for China” strategy which entails the launch of 20 electric vehicles in 2026 — going up to 50 in 2030 — to regain the crucial market.

Search for a partner

Volkswagen has had a chequered history in India in its mission to find a partner. In 2009 it picked up a 19.9 per cent stake in Suzuki Japan to work jointly on building small cars for emerging markets like India but ended up embroiled in a bitter legal battle. Suzuki alleged that Volkswagen withheld promised green and hybrid technology while the Germans were peeved that Suzuki had tied up with Fiat for diesel engines.

Again, in 2017, it signed an MoU with Tata Motors to develop affordable vehicles but the deal was called off in the same year due to differences on which platforms to go for. As if that were not enough, in 2022 an understanding with Mahindra & Mahindra, under which the German company would supply its components for M&M’s electric platform, also failed to take off.

Will VW be fourth time lucky?

JSW’s strategy is simple: It does not want to start from scratch, building a product ground up, which takes up a lot of time and money. Rather it wants to tie up with multiple global players for accessing technology and offer customers multiple powertrains

and models. The plan is to choose the brands relevant to the country and the cost parameters, bring them in quickly and simultaneously localise production. It has successfully done this with its JV with MG Motors, making it the third

largest EV player in the country after Tata Motors and M&M.

JSW group is also building its own capacity: JSW Motors is setting up a new plant in Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, which will be able to churn out 500,000 cars per year initially and is expected to be up and running by November. That is apart from the Halol plant in Gujarat — with the JSW-MG JV — which is also increasing capacity and pushing localisation from 30 to 80 per cent in the next 16 months. On the other hand, Volkswagen has plants in Pune as well as in Sambhajinagar with substantial capacity.

Beyond India

B V R Subbu, former president of Hyundai Motors India and now a board member and advisor in a clutch of auto companies, said the JSW approach of growth with acquisition of technologies and competencies is a well- thought-out strategy. “A Volkswagen involvement at this stage will help bring their products to market at least 15 months earlier than from a greenfield — and at a significantly lower cost.”

There are many possibilities in such a tie-up. Subbu said JSW could use a VW India platform, restyle, reskin, and rebadge it with Indian and Chinese vehicle engineering partners and introduce a world-standard product in the market. “And if they engineer VW’s ID (which is a branding for its electric vehicle range) into it, they could potentially start exporting it to the EU and help VW to compete with Chinese products effectively.”

VW’s Polo electric car, which is made in Germany, has been a raging success with 30,000 bookings and a 10-month waiting period in Europe, even though deliveries have not started yet. With manufacturing costs in India at least 35 per cent lower than in Europe, India could well become a hub for exports, leveraging the India-EU free trade agreement. But that is easier said than done as it could be a politically sensitive matter. There is mounting concern over German carmakers potentially losing their edge in the domestic, European and global market to China.

Shifting production to China has also sparked fears of job losses in Germany. Adding India to the list of cheap

car manufacturers could meet with strong opposition.

India’s price advantage is underscored by suggestions that the JSW group with its three companies — the MG joint venture, JSW Motors and the VW-JSW group JV (if the deal happens) — could consolidate its need for auto components and together negotiate a better price from suppliers. For instance, the three companies could consolidate their paint and assembly operations to save costs.

A top executive of an auto component company said: “This optimisation strategy will help them to attain 100 per cent utilisation to cut average unit cost to be able to compete against Maruti Hyundai and Tatas.”

JSW Motors CEO Ranjan Nayak in an earlier interview had explained the group philosophy — to build national car brands in the country, just like China has done, in an industry where 70 per cent of sales are from global brands.