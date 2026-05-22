West Asia war hasn't hit production, consumer demand: Honda Cars India CEO

Moreover, Nakajima — after launching the facelifted Honda City and the strong-hybrid SUV Honda ZR-V here — told reporters that the company has not yet tested E25 or E27 fuel on its cars as fuel samples are not available.

Currently, E20 fuel — 20 per cent ethanol mixed with 80 per cent petrol — is mandatory in India and is sold at all pumps in the country. With the West Asia conflict sharply increasing crude oil prices, the government wants to increase the ethanol content to about 25 per cent.

India imports more than 85 per cent of the crude oil it consumes. Ethanol, meanwhile, is produced domestically from agricultural feedstock such as sugarcane.

“We don’t feel so much change on the demand side,” Nakajima said when asked about the impact of the conflict. On the production side, he said the situation remains manageable so far. The conflict has led to some challenges related to parts supply, gas supply, freight costs, and shipping delays. "Of course, there are some difficulties. But...there has been no change in production numbers,” Nakajima said.

On India’s proposed transition towards higher mandatory ethanol blends such as E25 or E27, Honda said the company has not yet done any actual testing because fuel samples are still unavailable.

“We still don’t have any sample of E25 or E27. So we cannot test. Actual testing is very difficult,” he said. Nakajima also stated that increasing ethanol content in petrol may hurt mileage. “Already, not only us, but some reports show that higher alcohol ratio (leads to overall) higher fuel consumption,” he said.

Ethanol has a lower calorific value than pure petrol. Therefore, higher ethanol content in a fuel blend decreases mileage. Nakajima, meanwhile, said all Honda petrol models produced in India since 2009 are already compatible with E20 fuel.

E20 was made mandatory in India earlier this year. Along with discussions around the transition from E20 to mandatory higher fuel blends, the government is also holding meetings with automakers to push the launch of flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) in India. E85 and E100 fuel are called flex fuel, and vehicles that can handle these fuels are termed FFVs.

Honda already has flex-fuel technology capability in markets such as Brazil and could consider FFVs for India if policy direction becomes clearer, Nakajima informed reporters.

He identified sub-four-metre SUVs and mid-size SUVs as the major growth segments for HCIL in the Indian passenger vehicle market, saying the company would sharply increase its presence there.

The company said hatchbacks have declined from around 40 per cent of the market a few years ago to nearly 23 per cent now, while compact SUVs continue to grow strongly.

He also reiterated that the company will launch more than 10 new models in India by 2030, including strong hybrids, electric vehicles (EVs), India-specific products, and imported global models.

Its first mass-market EV for India will be launched next year and manufactured locally at the company’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. The EV will be based on the global Honda Zero Series platform.

Nakajima also defended its continued focus on sedans, saying the segment remains stable despite the rapid rise of SUVs. He said customers are increasingly shifting from hatchbacks either towards entry sedans or compact SUVs.

On alternative fuels, Honda acknowledged that factory-fitted CNG vehicles are currently not part of its plans despite the rapid growth of the segment in India. The company said development costs, testing requirements, and the limited global relevance of CNG technology make the business case difficult at present.