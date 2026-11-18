Maharashtra recorded the highest passenger vehicle sales among Indian states and Union Territories in the July-September quarter, while Uttar Pradesh led in two-wheelers and three-wheelers, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

Passenger vehicle sales across the country totalled 1.361 million units in the second quarter of fiscal 2026-27, the industry body said. Maharashtra accounted for 165,000 units, or 12.1 per cent of the total, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Two-wheelers, India's largest vehicle segment by volume, saw sales of 6.433 million units in the quarter. Uttar Pradesh led with 789,000 units, or 12.3 per cent of the total, ahead of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka.

By zone, the western region led in three of the four segments: passenger vehicles (429,000 units), two-wheelers (2.113 million) and commercial vehicles (113,000). The southern region led in three-wheelers with 96,000 units.

Commercial vehicle sales came to 309,000, with Maharashtra again coming first at 46,000 units, or 15 per cent of the total. Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka followed.

Three-wheeler sales totalled 285,000. Uttar Pradesh led with 34,000 units, or 12.1 per cent, followed by Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

In passenger vehicles, the top five states together accounted for about 45 per cent of national sales, with Maharashtra at 12.1 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 9.8 per cent, Gujarat at 8.3 per cent, Tamil Nadu at 7.7 per cent and Karnataka at 7.2 per cent, based on Siam's state share figures.

The same five states, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, ranked as the top five in passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, underscoring how concentrated India's vehicle demand is in a handful of large markets. Only in three-wheelers did the ranking differ, with Bihar replacing Maharashtra in the top five, according to Siam's state-wise data for July-September.

The data shows vehicle demand clustering in the west and south. The Western Zone accounted for roughly a third of passenger vehicle, two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales in the quarter, while the Southern Zone led in three-wheelers, according to Siam figures.