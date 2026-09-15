3 Italians leave Delhi without immigration: What are the rules for flyers?

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Air India after three Italian nationals travelled from Amritsar to Delhi on an Air India flight and subsequently departed for Munich without obtaining mandatory departure immigration clearance.

The incident took place in the early hours of September 4, after the three passengers arrived in Delhi from Amritsar on an Air India flight at around 12:50 am. About an hour later, at approximately 1:45 am, they boarded a Lufthansa flight to Munich. The passengers, however, did not pass through immigration before departing India.

What normally happens when you fly domestic to international via Delhi?

Delhi airport’s guidance says passengers arriving on a domestic flight with an onward international flight must go through check-in, immigration and security screening again before proceeding to the international departure area. After entering the terminal and completing the airline’s check-in procedures, all international passengers must clear immigration.

The documents required for immigration include a valid passport, visa (if applicable), and boarding pass. The immigration procedure usually involves presenting the passport, visa and boarding pass to the immigration officer. The officer verifies the travel documents, asks questions about the passenger’s travel plans and verifies the passport.

Once immigration is completed, all passengers must pass through security screening before entering the international departure area. Passengers can then access duty-free shopping, dining and lounges before boarding their flight. There are also certain customs declaration requirements for passengers carrying restricted, valuable or high-value items such as jewellery, large sums of foreign currency or electronics.

What is Air India’s hub-and-spoke system?

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s notice, the three passengers were travelling under Air India’s hub-and-spoke arrangement, under which passengers from smaller airports are flown to a major hub before connecting to an international flight.

Air India’s Easy Connect hub-and-spoke system allows eligible passengers to complete international travel formalities, including immigration, at the origin airport instead of repeating the process at the hub. However, the facility is subject to specified conditions, including the type of Air India flight, the onward international sector and the connection time. Where those conditions are not met, passengers are required to follow the normal domestic-to-international transfer process at the hub. According to media reports, the three Italian passengers were ineligible for Easy Connect. They were therefore required to undergo immigration clearance at Delhi before boarding their Lufthansa flight to Munich.

Which Air India SOPs did the ministry flag?

The ministry has flagged five provisions of Air India’s Domestic-International (DI) Operations SOP in connection with the incident.

First, the SOP prescribes two categories of boarding passes: Domestic (D) and International ( I). The passengers were issued D, or domestic, boarding passes for their Amritsar-Delhi journey. They were also issued boarding passes for their onward Lufthansa flight to Munich. MoCA has questioned the issuance of the additional boarding passes, noting that the SOP provides for only the prescribed categories.

Second, the SOP requires domestic and international passengers to be segregated after disembarkation. According to the ministry, this separation did not take place in this case.

Third, only passengers holding I-category boarding passes are permitted to access the International-to-International Transfer Desk. The ministry has questioned how the three passengers, who were travelling on a domestic D-category boarding pass, were able to reach the relevant area.

The remaining provisions relate to Air India’s requirement to maintain a nodal officer and monitoring team at both hub and spoke airports round the clock. These teams are responsible for ensuring that passengers do not enter the international departure process through an incorrect route without completing the required formalities. MoCA has said the monitoring mechanism failed in this case.

What does the law say?

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked Air India to explain why action should not be initiated against it for failing to follow the prescribed SOP and take adequate precautions. The airline has seven days from receipt of the notice to submit its response. The ministry has warned that if Air India fails to respond within the stipulated period, it could be treated as having no explanation to offer. Administrative and regulatory action may then be considered on the basis of the available records.

According to Section 17(12) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, a carrier cannot cause or permit an aircraft to depart from India until clearance has been obtained from the Immigration Officer. The Act places an explicit obligation on carriers.

The Act defines 'carrier' broadly to include the airline or operator and authorised representatives performing the carrier’s duties. The law also puts an obligation on the carrier to ensure that an aircraft does not depart without the required immigration clearance. Under Section 18 of the Act, carriers that contravene the obligations specified in Section 17 can face fines of up to ₹50,000, with substantially higher penalties if transporting unauthorised or illegal individuals.