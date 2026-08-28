5 million international flyers to shift to Navi Mumbai airport from Oct 1
About 5 million passengers of international capacity will move from Mumbai T2 to Navi Mumbai airport as T1 prepares for redevelopment beginning January 2027
Surajeet Das Gupta
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In a major overhaul for flyers, nearly one-third, or five million passengers per annum, of the international capacity at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), in Mumbai, are being shifted to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) from October 1, according to top airline sources who have been briefed on the matter. .