AAP MP Raghav Chadha urgers govt to open Udan Yatri Cafes at more airports

Raising the issue in the special mentions in Rajya Sabha, he lauded the Udan Yatri Cafes, a government-backed initiative providing affordable snacks and beverages at major Indian airports

AAP MP Raghav Chadha. (File Photo: PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Monday urged the government to ensure that more Udan Yatri Cafes are opened at airports across the country to provide affordable eating options to passengers.

Raising the issue in the special mentions in Rajya Sabha, he lauded the Udan Yatri Cafes, a government-backed initiative providing affordable, high-quality snacks and beverages at major Indian airports.

Chadha, however, said that the "ground reality" is that these cafes are only there at a few airports.

"Usually, passengers eat in the waiting area before boarding, but the Udan Yatri cafes are before check-in and security, so passengers are not able to use them," he said.

 

"Due to limited counters, there are long queues, especially during peak traffic hours. Further, the limited menu options and capacity constraints restrict accessibility," he added.

Chadha urged the government to ensure these affordable cafes are opened at all airports and are made more accessible.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 8:01 PM IST

