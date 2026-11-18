Adani Airport launches upgraded rewards membership programme at 8 airports
The programme offers discounts on shopping and dining, complimentary lounge access, priority security services, parking facilities and personalised airport assistance, depending on membership category
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Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) has launched an upgraded rewards membership programme at eight airports, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Jaipur airports operated by the company, to offer passengers benefits worth up to ₹65,000 annually.
The programme, integrated with the Adani OneApp, offers discounts on shopping and dining, complimentary lounge access, priority security services, parking facilities and personalised airport assistance, depending on the membership category.
The benefits will also be available at airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram, the company said in a statement here.
AAHL Chief Executive Officer Arun Bansal said the response to the earlier programme showed growing passenger interest in airport services beyond air travel.
"With Adani Rewards 1.0, we saw 7 million passengers sign up, demonstrating the demand for a more connected relationship with airports," he said.
Bansal said the upgraded programme would bring travel, retail, dining and hospitality benefits under a single platform.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 18 2026 | 1:17 PM IST