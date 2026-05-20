AERA sets Navi Mumbai airport UDF at ₹620-738 for domestic flyers

The AERA issued the tariff order for Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), the Adani Group-led operator of the recently inaugurated airport, on Wednesday.

As per the order, each domestic departing passenger at the Navi Mumbai airport will pay ₹620 as UDF between June 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027, while arriving domestic passengers will pay ₹270 as UDF.

The UDF will rise every year till 2029-30 (FY30). By FY30, domestic departing passengers will pay ₹738, while the fee for arriving domestic passengers will increase to ₹322.

At the Mumbai airport — managed by Adani Group-led Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) — the AERA had fixed the UDF in May last year at ₹175 for each domestic departing passenger for the period between May 16, 2025, and March 31, 2029. The UDF for each arriving domestic passenger at the old airport was fixed at ₹75.

In a statement on Wednesday, the AERA stated that airport charges for a greenfield airport (like Navi Mumbai airport) in the initial years are generally on the higher side to support recovery of investments and viable airport operations, as compared to a mature brownfield airport (like Mumbai airport).

Therefore, the tariff structure of a greenfield airport cannot be directly compared with an established brownfield airport with significantly higher and stable passenger traffic flow, it added.

The UDF is usually collected by airlines at the time of ticket booking and is included in the final airfare paid by passengers. Airlines then transfer the collected UDF to the airport operator concerned.

With the tariff structures of both airports in Mumbai now finalised, airfares from the Navi Mumbai airport are expected to be higher than those from the Mumbai airport.

The UDF for each international departing passenger at the Navi Mumbai airport has been fixed at ₹1,225 for the period between June 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027. The fee will increase gradually every financial year till 2029-30 (FY30), when it will reach ₹1,459 per passenger.

Similarly, the UDF for each arriving international passenger at the new airport has been fixed at ₹525 till March 31, 2027. This will also rise gradually every financial year till FY30, when it will touch ₹625 per passenger.

At the Mumbai airport, the UDF for economy-class international passengers is different from that for business-class international passengers.