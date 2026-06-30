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Ahmedabad-Navi Mumbai IndiGo flight lands in Surat after medical emergency

After the flight landed at the airport, the medical team boarded the aircraft, administered first aid to the child and shifted him by ambulance to a private hospital for further treatment

Indigo

After the medical evacuation, the required technical and operational formalities were completed, following which the flight resumed its journey to its destination

Press Trust of India Surat
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

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An Ahmedabad-Navi Mumbai IndiGo flight was diverted to Surat on Monday evening after a three-year-old child fell unconscious on board, a senior airport official said.

The child was shifted to a private hospital for treatment after the plane landed at Surat airport.

After the flight took off from Ahmedabad, the child's health suddenly deteriorated during the journey, and he lost consciousness.

"Sensing the emergency, the pilot informed Air Traffic Control and the flight was diverted to Surat," the senior airport official said.

Following the diversion, Surat airport activated its emergency response protocol. The airport medical team, CISF personnel and IndiGo's ground staff were mobilised, he said.

 

After the flight landed at the airport, the medical team boarded the aircraft, administered first aid to the child and shifted him by ambulance to a private hospital for further treatment, the official said.

After the medical evacuation, the required technical and operational formalities were completed, following which the flight resumed its journey to its destination.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines flights Surat

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

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