Pilots' body raises questions, seeks simulator tests in AI-171 crash probe

Raising fresh concerns over the preliminary findings released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), an Indian pilots' body has urged the government to direct investigators to conduct simulator-based reconstruction of the Air India Flight 171 crash last year that killed 260 persons, leaving only one survivor.

Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) President Capt C. Randhawa said the pilots' association believes critical cockpit warning data appears to have been left out of the interim report, The Economic Times reported Saturday. He argued that a detailed simulation of the accident sequence is necessary before the final report is issued.

ALSO READ: Air India AI171 crash anniversary: What happened since the tragedy The federation said it has formally requested the government to instruct the AAIB to undertake validation exercises as part of the investigation into the June 12, 2025 crash.

Pilots' body questions omission of cockpit alerts

According to the FIP, the interim report does not fully reflect evidence that could point to an electrical malfunction before the simultaneous loss of power to both engines.

The association argued that if such an electrical failure had occurred, cockpit systems would likely have generated multiple caution messages and accompanying audio warnings. Randhawa said these alerts would ordinarily be captured by the cockpit voice recorder and questioned why the expected sequence of warnings was not reflected in the preliminary findings.

The FIP alleged that the absence of such information raises questions about whether all relevant cockpit data has been adequately presented.

Concerns over flight data recorder

The federation also questioned the condition of the aircraft's flight data recorder, which was installed in the tail section of the Boeing 787.

Randhawa noted that while the tail structure was reportedly recovered in relatively intact condition, the recorder itself was said to have sustained extensive damage. He argued that the issue required closer examination, particularly because the recorder relies on electrical power and could provide clues about a possible power-related malfunction.

Simulator exercises cited

To support its position, the FIP said it commissioned 10 independent simulator exercises using a Boeing 787 platform after its requests for comparable official testing allegedly did not result in such trials.

Based on those simulations, the association claimed that the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) — an emergency system that restores essential hydraulic and electrical functions following a major power loss — would require about 18 seconds to deploy and re-establish hydraulic pressure after both engines shut down.

The federation said this differed from the sequence described in the interim report, which indicated that the RAT became operational around four seconds after the fuel control switches moved or were moved from the 'run' to 'cutoff' position, cutting fuel supply to the engines.

Hudson River investigation

Seeking to strengthen its case for simulation-based verification, Randhawa referred to the investigation into the 2009 emergency landing of a US Airways Airbus A320 in New York's Hudson River.

He said investigators in that case conducted multiple simulator runs before concluding that returning to the departure airport would not have been feasible within the available time, ultimately validating the crew's actions.

Drawing parallels with the Air India investigation, Randhawa said extensive testing was particularly important because the pilots involved in the crash were no longer alive to provide their account of the events.

"The only way to arrive at an objective conclusion is through technical reconstruction that can be independently replicated," he said.

What the interim report found

The AAIB's preliminary report had stated that both fuel control switches moved from the 'run' position to 'cutoff' shortly after take-off, resulting in a fatal loss of thrust from both engines.

According to the report, cockpit voice recordings captured one pilot asking the other why the fuel had been cut off, while the second pilot denied having done so. The report did not identify which pilot made which statement.

The interim findings stopped short of assigning responsibility and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Investigation continues

The crash of Air India Flight 171 on June 12, 2025, was one of the deadliest aviation accidents involving an Indian carrier in recent decades. Investigators are continuing to examine cockpit recordings, flight data and aircraft systems to determine the sequence of events that led to the accident.