Air India adds flights to Europe, North America as West Asia unrest grows

Air India has shifted its focus on Europe, North America and South Asia and is adding flights to multiple destinations there as the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict continues to constrain commercial air services in West Asia.

The Tata Group-owned airline on Sunday said it will operate 78 additional flights between March 10 and March 18 to key international gateways including New York (JFK), London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam and Zurich, while also adding services to Male and Colombo. The airline said the additional services will add 17,660 seats across nine routes in both directions.

Air India said the extra flights are aimed at supporting travellers facing limited options after airspace restrictions across parts of the Middle East forced several airlines to cancel or reroute flights. The European services of Air India will be operated using Boeing 787-8 aircraft, while the New York flights — subject to regulatory approvals — will use Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

“Despite the odds, Air India continues to maintain its scheduled services to Europe and North America, sustaining connectivity to several international gateways using alternative routings that are assessed as safe for operations,” said Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial officer at the airline.

IndiGo, India's largest carrier, has also begun restoring some international connectivity. In a travel advisory posted on X on Sunday, the airline said it had resumed operations to Europe and would continue flights to eight destinations in the Middle East, while cautioning that schedules may change at short notice as the situation evolves.

However, industry executives said airlines are having to take significant detours to avoid restricted airspace. IndiGo restarted its Mumbai–London flight on Sunday with Boeing 787-9 aircraft wet-leased from Norse Atlantic Airways, which is a European firm. This flight flew south from Mumbai over Africa before crossing the Red Sea into Egypt, increasing the flight duration to around 10 hours and 30 minutes. The aircraft used on this flight is registered in Europe and therefore falls under the guidance of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which has advised airlines to avoid Middle Eastern airspace.

Executives also noted that Indian carriers cannot use the shorter Pakistan–Afghanistan corridor because Pakistan continues to bar Indian airlines from its airspace since Operation Sindoor last year, leaving limited routing options.

Israel and the United States launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory action and leading to widespread restrictions on commercial air traffic. Several countries in the Gulf have since closed or restricted sections of their airspace, forcing airlines to cancel flights or reroute services through alternative corridors such as southern Saudi Arabia for operations to Europe and North America.