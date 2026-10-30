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Air India, AI Express extend Saudi flight curbs till Nov 14 amid tensions

Air India and Air India Express have extended flight suspensions to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until November 14 amid escalating West Asia tensions, offering affected passengers rebooking or refunds.

Air India

Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until November 14, 2026, amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

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Air India and Air India Express on Friday announced extending the cancellation of their flights connecting Saudi Arabian cities till November 14 due to the prevailing situation in the region.
 Last week, the two airlines cancelled the services to Riyadh and Dammam till November 7 and the flight to Jeddah till October 31.
IndiGo and Akasa Air have also cancelled their flights to Saudi Arabia.
 In recent times, geopolitical tensions have escalated in West Asia, and infrastructure facilities in Saudi Arabia, including airports, have come under attack.
 "Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 14 November 2026 (inclusive)," Air India said in a post on X.
 

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 Passengers with confirmed bookings issued on or before October 30 for travel up to November 14 can avail a one-time complimentary rebooking, subject to availability, for travel up to November 29. They can also opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings.
 "Air India guests may rebook to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, while Air India Express guests may rebook to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain," the post said.
 IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah till November 14, while Akasa Air has cancelled services connecting Riyadh till November 30 and Jeddah till November 10.

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Topics : Saudi Arabia Air India air india express

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 5:41 PM IST