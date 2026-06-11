Air India AI171 crash anniversary: What happened since the tragedy

Timeline:

June 12, 2025: Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner AI171 crashes into BJ Medical College hostel in Ahmedabad.

Air India Dreamliner AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner registered as VT-ANB, departed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at 13:38 IST on June 12, 2025, bound for London Gatwick, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off into the hostel complex of BJ Medical College. Of the 242 aboard, 241 were confirmed dead. One passenger, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survived.

June 13, 2025: AAIB formally initiates investigation; government announces multi-disciplinary committee.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau initiated a formal investigation into the crash, in line with international protocols. Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced the government was also constituting a high-level multi-disciplinary committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the causes and strengthen aviation safety.

June 14, 2025: Air India announces ?25 lakh interim compensation; Tata Sons announces ?1 crore per family.

June 16, 2025: Cockpit voice recorder and aircraft’s emergency locator transmitter recovered from medical college site.

June 19, 2025: Directorate General of Civil Aviation orders enhanced inspections of Boeing 787 fleet; Air India initiates “Safety Pause” and reduces services.

July 12, 2025: AAIB releases 15-page preliminary report identifying fuel control switch movement as leading to engine failure

The report found that within seconds of lift-off, both engine fuel control switches transitioned from “RUN” to “CUTOFF” one after another, with a one-second gap between them, cutting off fuel supply and causing the engines to lose thrust.

July 14, 2025: DGCA issues mandatory directive on fuel control switch inspection of all Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft.

September 16, 2025: Families of four victims file product-defect lawsuit against Boeing and aircraft parts manufacturer Honeywell.

September 22, 2025: Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre and DGCA on plea seeking independent probe.

November 13, 2025: Supreme Court notes that deceased pilot Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is not to blame for accident.

February 2, 2026: Air India grounds Boeing 787 Dreamliner after pilot reports fuel control switch defect

February 3, 2026: DGCA clears grounded Dreamliner’s fuel switches as functional.

February 11, 2026: Supreme Court grants AAIB three weeks to submit final investigation report.

During proceedings on February 11, 2026, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant accepted the government’s plea for an extended timeline and directed the AAIB to conclude its investigation and submit its report within three weeks. The court also asked the Centre and AAIB to file a brief report on the procedural protocol followed so far.

March 9, 2026: Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu tells Rajya Sabha that AAIB report will be out very soon.

April 1, 2026: Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking technical data disclosure in AAIB preliminary report.

Families of the deceased are seeking permission to organise a candlelight vigil on Friday, marking the first anniversary of the incident. Permission has been sought from the AAIB, which currently holds possession of the crash site.